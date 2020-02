After Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad, IRCTC is set to launch its third train in the form of Kashi Mahakal Express. The train will run between Varanasi and Indore and will be inaugurated on Feb 16. Commercial operations on the train will commence from Feb 20.

The superfast air-conditioned train will be the first long-distance overnight journey train by IRCTC. It has been named Kashi Mahakal as it connects three important religious destinations– Omkareshwar Near Indore, Mahakaleshwar at Ujjain and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar (Bhopal), Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur.

"IRCTC has geared up to provided a host of facilities and services to the passengers on-board including high-quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls, and housekeeping services and on-board security services," IRCTC said.

Passengers will also get complimentary travel insurance of Rs. 10 lakhs during the journey.

On the lines of IRCTC Tejas Express, the train will be available exclusively for booking on IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app ‘Irctc Rail Connect’.

The train will have an advance reservation period of 120 days and will have only general and foreign tourist quota. An automatic full refund of the train fare will also be made in case of cancellation of the train for both waitlisted as well as confirmed e-tickets.