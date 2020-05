Amid rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to run 30 trains from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai starting Tuesday.

Online bookings for reservation on IRCTC website will start from 6 pm on Monday, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. Only online ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or Mobile app. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter at any Railway station.

Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, will not be allowed and there would be no provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation.

These services will be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting stranded persons, which are under operation from May 1, it said.

Fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) will be operated, according to the details mentioned in the annexure.

The passengers have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

Update: A previous version of this article said bookings at IRCTC website would begin at 4 pm, as was originally scheduled. The timing has been updated to 6 pm in line with IRCTC's subsequent announcement.

Here's a list of all the trains and the running schedule: