Highway developer IRB Infrastructure’s Projects Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) resumed toll collection across the country from April 25 midnight.

The tolling services, which had been stalled in the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been resumed following directive from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

In a statement announcing the resumption of toll collection, IRB Infrastructure said: “We are pleased to have the directives from nodal agencies to resume toll operations. This seems to be a positive sign for the sector, with an indication leaning towards restoration of normalcy in phased manners for the nation. We are proud to be part of the revival path.”

Project SPVs operates 50 toll plazas across the country. Operations have been resumed at all of them.

The IRB Infrastructure statement added that the company will be taking all necessary measures at its toll booths to stave off the potential spread of coronavirus. The statement added that the company has provided adequate masks, sanitizers, hand gloves, etc. to its employees manning the toll plazas.

The lockdown in India remains in effect until May 3. State borders have been sealed and all services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut for the duration of the lockdown.