Indira Gandhi International Airport expansion project begins, to have 100 million visitor capacity
Updated : August 05, 2019 09:32 PM IST
The Rs 9,800 crore plan, unveiled by operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday, envisages enhanced terminal capacity and an air-side capacity to handle around 140 million passengers.
