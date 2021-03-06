IndiGrid inks largest transmission deal with Sterlite Power Updated : March 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST IndiGrid had signed a framework agreement in April 2019 with Sterlite Power for acquisition of NER-II upon commissioning. This transaction is expected to be consummated during Q4 FY21, subject to unitholders' approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing adjustments. Published : March 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply