India's second "corporate" train Tejas Express launched on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route
Updated : January 17, 2020 10:04 PM IST
Equipped with modern facilities, the train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.43 am and will reach Mumbai after 6.30 hours, covering a distance of nearly 500 km.
The commercial run of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will start from January 19 from Ahmedabad, the railways said.
The train will start its journey at Ahmedabad at 06:40 hours and reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours with scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations.
