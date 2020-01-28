India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

India's crude steel output increased marginally by 1.8 percent to 111.2 million tonnes (MT) in 2019, according to World Steel Association.

The country's crude steel production was at 109.3 MT in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

"India's crude steel production for 2019 was 111.2 MT, up 1.8 percent on 2018," it said, adding that the global crude steel production was at 1,869.9 MT in 2019, up by 3.4 percent compared to 2018.

Further, the report said that crude steel output contracted in all regions in 2019 except in Asia and the Middle East.

Asia produced 1,341.6 MT of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to 2018.

China's output in 2019 was at 996.3 MT, up by 8.3 percent on 2018. The country's share of global crude steel production increased from 50.9 percent in 2018 to 53.3 percent in 2019.

Japan produced 99.3 MT in 2019, down 4.8 percent compared to 2018.

South Korea produced 71.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 1.4 percent when compared to 2018.