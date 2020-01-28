Economy
India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019
Updated : January 28, 2020 01:31 PM IST
Asia produced 1,341.6 MT of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to 2018.
China's output in 2019 was at 996.3 MT, up by 8.3 percent on 2018.
