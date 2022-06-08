India's coal production rose to 71.30 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022 from 53.25 MT in the same month last year, showing a 33.88 percent year-on-year increase, the government data showed on June 8.

In May 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), and captive mines/others registered a growth of 30.4 percent, 11.01 percent and 83.33 percent by producing 54.72 MT, 6.04 MT and 10.54 MT of coal, respectively, according to the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal.

At the same time, coal dispatches increased by 16.05 percent to 77.83 MT from 67.06 MT during May 2022 as compared to May 20. Last month, CIL, SCCL and captives/others registered a growth of 11.34 percent, 5.66 percent and 67.06 percent by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 23 of them produced more than 100 percent. The performance of another 10 mines stood between 80-100 percent.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18 percent in May 2022, compared to May 2021. The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 percent higher than in April 2021; and 2.63 percent higher than the power generated in April 2022.

Coal-based power generation in May 2022 has been 98,609 MU in comparison to 1,02,529 MU in April 2022, registering a negative growth of 3.82 percent MoM. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 1,40,059 MU from 1,36,465 MU in April 2022 due to hydro and wind energy.