Economy
India's coal imports rise 9% to 127 MT in April-September
Updated : November 03, 2019 05:17 PM IST
India's coal and coke imports in September 2019 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 2.71 percent over August 2019.
Imports in September 2019 stood at 18.62 MT (provisional) as compared to 19.14 MT (revised) imported in August 2019.
The provisional figure for the month of August 2019 was 19.91 MT. Earlier, coal and coke imports in September 2018 stood at 17.79 MT.
