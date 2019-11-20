Indian steel industry in crisis, expect govt to intervene: CGS CIMB Securities
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:06 PM IST
Global steel prices have corrected by 30% since 2018 highs
There is a need to review the MIP and FTAs and fix the anomalies, CGS CIMB Securities said
