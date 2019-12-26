Indian Railways to restructure its board, merges cadre; here are key changes

In a major overhaul of the 150-year-old legacy of ‘Departmentalism’ in the Indian Railways, the national transporter has decided to restructure its organisational structure.

The restructuring include unification of the existing eight Group-A services into a central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and reorganisation of Railway Board into a leaner structure on functional lines headed by chairman with four members (for infrastructure, operations, business development, rolling stock and finance) and some independent members with deep knowledge and 30 years of experience, a government issued statement on Wednesday said.

The chairman will be the cadre controlling officer responsible for human resources (HR) with assistance from a DG (HR). The existing service of Indian Railway Medical Service (IRMS) to be renamed as Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS), according to the Ministry of Railways.

“There is a need for a complete overhaul as there is a 150 years old legacy of ‘Departmentalism’ in Railways which was marked by inefficiency in work, infighting over control of assets and resources and delay in decision making,” the statement stated.

In the past 25 years, various committees, formed for reforming Railways, had recommended these reforms including the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015).

Other important decisions, the national transporter has taken in the last five years include Railway Budget merger with Union Budget; connected different corners of the country such as Vaishno Devi, Arunachal Pradesh, approval for Dhanushkodi; Vande Bharat semi high-speed trainsets - first new train technology induction after Rajdhani in 1967, it said.

“Signalling system were being changed and 9,000 UMLCs removed thereby reducing accidents; 5,500 stations with free high speed wifi.”