Economy
Indian Railways to restructure its board, merges cadre; here are key changes
Updated : December 26, 2019 09:18 AM IST
The restructuring include unification of the existing eight Group-A services into a central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and reorganisation of Railway Board into a leaner structure on functional lines.
The chairman of Railway board will be the cadre controlling officer responsible for human resources (HR) with assistance from a DG (HR).
There has been zero passenger death this financial year, the statement said.
