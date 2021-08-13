Indian Railways to get aluminium coaches next year; here’s why they are better

The Indian Railways will most likely get its first-ever aluminium coaches by February 2022. Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express would be among the first premium trains to get aluminium coaches.

The Indian Railways-owned Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has signed a contract with Dawonsys, a South Korean firm for the Rs 128-crore project.

The ambitious project has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The design for metro coaches is likely to be finalised by the end of this month.

An Indian Railways official told the Times of India that the South Korean firm will share the designs once they are approved by the MCF. They will be made in South Korea and brought to India in knocked down condition. The Indian Railways Board has given its nod for 500 aluminium coaches once the MCF has the required infrastructure.

The three standard gauge metro coaches will include two driver motor cars, one trailer coach with a speed of around 100 km per hour. The contract also included a provision for making eight broad gauge-locomotive hauled coaches like three AC-3 tier sleeper coaches, 2 AC-2 tier sleepers, one AC-1 sleeper, one AC hot buffet car, and one AC DSLR with a guard cabin.

These coaches will have a speed of 160 km per hour. Four of the eight coaches will come fully assembled while the remaining will be assembled here. As part of the deal, the firm will provide hands-on training to MCF staff.

Why are aluminium body coaches better?

These coaches are lighter compared to stainless steel coaches. This will lower haulage costs and also contribute towards better fuel efficiency.

Aluminium coaches will be corrosion resistant. They will have an extended life of 40 years, which means five more years of revenue.

Less weight will accelerate the speed potential.

Reduced wear and tear of components.

As it will require less time to be manufactured, the production capacity will increase.