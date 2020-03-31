  • SENSEX
Indian Railways to create 3.2 lakh isolation beds in 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 patients

Updated : March 31, 2020 03:55 PM IST

In the initial phase, the state-run transporter will prepare 5,000 coaches to accommodate up to 80,000 COVID-19 patients.
Currently, only non-AC integral coach factory (ICF) sleeper coaches will be converted into quarantine or isolation coaches.
One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathing room and will be equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser.
Indian Railways to create 3.2 lakh isolation beds in 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 patients

ONGC, IOC, other oil firms, contribute over Rs 1,031 crore to PM COVID-19 fund

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

