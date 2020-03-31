Indian Railways to create 3.2 lakh isolation beds in 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 patients

The Indian Railways has decided to convert 20,000 coaches into 3.2 lakh isolation beds for patients suffering from novel coronavirus.

One coach will have 16 isolation beds to keep positive cases under quarantine.

In the initial phase, the state-run transporter will prepare 5,000 coaches to accommodate up to 80,000 COVID-19 patients. The work for modification of coaches has already started across various railway zones and five zones have already prepared prototypes for isolation or quarantine coaches.

The decision was taken after discussions with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical department of various Zonal Railways, Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health and government of India. Five Zonal Railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine/ isolation coaches.

Currently, only non-AC integral coach factory (ICF) sleeper coaches will be converted into quarantine or isolation coaches.

One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathing room and will be equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser.

"Taps with lift type handle would be provided in washbasins. Similar tap to be provided at proper height so that bucket can be filled," railways informed about their plan.

The first cabin near the bathing room shall be provided with two hospital or plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight-berth cabins can be screened off. This cabin will be used as store/paramedics area. Two oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the medical department with suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin.

In rest of the cabins, both middle berths will be removed and extra bottle holders shall be provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment, two for each berth.

"Extra 3 peg coat hooks, two per cabin to be provided. Mosquito net to be provided on windows to avoid mosquito entry inside and have proper ventilation too. Each cabin will be provided with 3 dustbins with foot operated lids of Red, Blue and Yellow colour suitably lined with garbage bags," railways added.

In order to keep coaches insulated, railways is also planning to affix Bamboo/Khus mats on the roof and on each side of coach above and below windows to shield from heat.

All charging points for laptop and mobile will also be functional.

"Director General, Railway Health Services will issue detailed SOP for operation and use of these quarantine/isolation coaches/trains. The Zonal Railways have been advised to plan for the above modifications immediately and inform the date of readiness of these rakes to Railway Board," Railways said.