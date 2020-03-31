Healthcare Indian Railways to create 3.2 lakh isolation beds in 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 patients Updated : March 31, 2020 03:55 PM IST In the initial phase, the state-run transporter will prepare 5,000 coaches to accommodate up to 80,000 COVID-19 patients. Currently, only non-AC integral coach factory (ICF) sleeper coaches will be converted into quarantine or isolation coaches. One Indian style toilet will be converted into a bathing room and will be equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser.