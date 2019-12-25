Economy
Indian Railways reports zero passenger deaths in this financial year, says report
Updated : December 25, 2019 06:49 PM IST
The number of consequential accidents, collisions, fire, level crossing accidents and derailment has decreased by 95 percent over the last 38 years.
The railways saw 73 accidents across its network during the 2017-18 financial year.
