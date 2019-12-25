Indian Railways reports zero passenger deaths in this financial year, says report

Indian Railways did not suffer a single passenger death in this financial year till now, reported Business Standard. This is the first time in its 166-year-long history that the railways managed to achieve this feat, the report added.

Further, the report added that Indian Railways’ data shows that the number of consequential accidents, collisions, fire in trains, level crossing accidents and derailment has decreased by nearly 95 percent over the last 38 years.

The railways, the report said, saw 73 accidents across its network during the 2017-18 financial year. This number dipped to less than 60 accidents in the last fiscal owing to the upgrading of safety measures.