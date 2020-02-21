#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Indian Railways introduces free platform ticket to commuters for 30 squats

Updated : February 21, 2020 05:22 PM IST

As part of the health initiative, the railways has also opened a "Dawa Dost" store at the station, a generic medicine store for passengers.
The railways has also installed a Robocura massage chair, the most advanced body massage chair that has 3D massage rollers.
To promote healthy eating, the railways has also created a "Eat Right Station Certification", the main objective of which is to help passengers make healthy food choices.
