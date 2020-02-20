Infrastructure Indian Railways five-year plan: 3,000-4,000 new trains, private operators, decongestion on tracks, coach upgradation Updated : February 20, 2020 03:24 PM IST The state-run behemoth currently operates around 13,000 passenger trains and 9,000 goods trains and aims to add nearly 1,500 more trains by 2023. As part of the first phase of privatisation, railways plan to introduce private operators on 150 trains on 100 routes. The current plan for private trains entails procurement, operation and maintenance of trains by private operators while loco-pilots or engine drivers and guards will be from Indian Railways only.