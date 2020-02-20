#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Indian Railways five-year plan: 3,000-4,000 new trains, private operators, decongestion on tracks, coach upgradation

Updated : February 20, 2020 03:24 PM IST

The state-run behemoth currently operates around 13,000 passenger trains and 9,000 goods trains and aims to add nearly 1,500 more trains by 2023.
As part of the first phase of privatisation, railways plan to introduce private operators on 150 trains on 100 routes.
The current plan for private trains entails procurement, operation and maintenance of trains by private operators while loco-pilots or engine drivers and guards will be from Indian Railways only.
Indian Railways five-year plan: 3,000-4,000 new trains, private operators, decongestion on tracks, coach upgradation

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India at Rs 1,09,999; check features, pre-booking date

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India at Rs 1,09,999; check features, pre-booking date

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June, says Report

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June, says Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement