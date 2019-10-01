Railways earnings from ticketing, freight take a hit
Updated : October 01, 2019 12:19 PM IST
While despite efforts, railway officials refused to give a consolidated number, reports suggested that the shortfall could be of around Rs 30,000 crore by the year-end.
While the railways' earnings have gone up by 3.3 percent, its expenses have gone up by 8.65 percent from April-August, 2018 to April-August, 2019.
