Indian Railways earned Rs 9,000 crore from ticket cancellation charges, non-cancellation of wait-listed tickets

Updated : February 25, 2020 04:34 PM IST

From Jan 1, 2017 to Jan 31, 2020, there were over 9-and-a-half crore passengers whose wait-listed tickets were not cancelled. Such passengers brought the Indian Railways revenue of over Rs 4,335 crore.
In the same period, the railways earned over Rs 4,684 crore from cancellation fees of confirmed tickets.
In both segments, earning was maximum from sleeper class tickets, followed by Third AC travellers, the RTI response revealed.
