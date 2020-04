The Indian Railways on Monday said that its newly-built 9,000 HP freight locomotive cleared the trial run conducted by the RDSO.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the new locomotive was built at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and its trial run was conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) over the Northern Railways network at a speed of 100 km per hour.

An official said that the locomotive, equipped with modern and advanced features, underwent its oscillation and performance trial from January 31 to to February 26.

The official also said that in the new locomotive, there has been an upgradation of power of WAP-7 and WAG-9 locomotive from 6,000 HP to 9,000 HP.

"The upgradation of equipment for high power includes traction converter, transformer, traction motor, bogie, and car body," he said.

Highlighting the features of thge new locomotive, the official said, it has better acceleration reserve at higher speed, and increased through-put.

The 9,000 HP freight locomotive has increased line capacity and right powering of trains, the official said.

In the financial year 2019-20, the factory manufactured 431 locomotives, surpassing its own record of producing 402 locos in the financial year 2018-19. The achievement has been recognised by the Limca Book of Records as a new world record.