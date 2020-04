India Cements Ltd on Saturday said that it has resumed operation at some of its plants partially in compliance with the precautionary and safety measures.

“The company has resumed the operation of few of its Plant(s) partially/gradually in a phased manner and adopted a series of precautionary and safety measures including the compliance of Standard Operating Procedure for Social Distancing and other measures advised by the appropriate Authorities.,” the company said in an exchange filing.

However, considering the uncertainties involved, the impact arising on account of Covid-19 pandemic on the performance of the company is not ascertainable at this stage, it added.

Earlier on March 23, the company had announced to shut operations of its cement plants in - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra due to restriction imposed by the state governments under the lockdown.

Later on April 17, the company had said that it was in the process of obtaining the requisite approvals from the respective state governments for resuming the operations of its plants at various locations in a phased manner.