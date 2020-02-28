Infrastructure India-Bhutan rail link: Railway Board commissions survey to lay Mujnai-Nyoenpaling line Updated : February 28, 2020 09:59 PM IST India and Bhutan discussed designation and notification of new Railway transit customs stations at Jogighopa, Pandu and Agartala. An agreement on making the land customs station at Nagarkatta as a permanent customs rail station was also discussed. India will be fully sponsoring training of 100 Bhutanese trainers and youth on entrepreneurship at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.