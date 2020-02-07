Infrastructure India-Bangladesh relations: Agartala-Akhaura rail link in September 2021 Updated : February 07, 2020 09:16 AM IST The 15.6 km-long railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 km) and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station (5.46 Kms). IRCON is the executing agency for construction of the project on both sides and Rs 580 crore has been sanctioned for the Indo-Bangla railway work in the Indian side. The IRCON engineers are expected to start laying the railway tracks by September/October this year.