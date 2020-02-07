Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex falls 80 points, Nifty slips below 12,120
Rally in global equity markets runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
Oil prices rise after Russia backs possible output cuts
Rupee opens higher at 71.21 against dollar
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

India-Bangladesh relations: Agartala-Akhaura rail link in September 2021

Updated : February 07, 2020 09:16 AM IST

The 15.6 km-long railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 km) and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station (5.46 Kms).
IRCON is the executing agency for construction of the project on both sides and Rs 580 crore has been sanctioned for the Indo-Bangla railway work in the Indian side.
The IRCON engineers are expected to start laying the railway tracks by September/October this year.
India-Bangladesh relations: Agartala-Akhaura rail link in September 2021

You May Also Like

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Startup Street: Boonbox will hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by 2022

Startup Street: Boonbox will hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by 2022

FIIs pull out over Rs 1,700 crore from equities after Budget 2020

FIIs pull out over Rs 1,700 crore from equities after Budget 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement