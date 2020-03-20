Healthcare
In view of Janata curfew, Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday, says DMRC
Updated : March 20, 2020 08:10 PM IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.
In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.
Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.