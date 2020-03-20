  • SENSEX
In view of Janata curfew, Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday, says DMRC

Updated : March 20, 2020 08:10 PM IST

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.
In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.
Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.
Covid-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

