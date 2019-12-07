Homebuyers, lenders of Jaypee Infratech to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously
Updated : December 07, 2019 08:54 PM IST
Both the contenders were asked to submit their revised bids by 11:00 pm Saturday night, the sources said.
This is the third round of the bidding process, which has been initiated on the direction of the apex court.
As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more