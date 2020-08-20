Business Hindalco signs MoU with UltraTech Cement to deliver bauxite residue Updated : August 20, 2020 02:48 PM IST Hindalco claims to be the world's first company to achieve 100 per cent red mud (bauxite residue) utilisation, across three of its refineries. In the current year, Hindalco aims to achieve 2.5 million metric tonnes of bauxite residue utilisation. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) represents a significant sustainability initiative for both Hindalco and UltraTech. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply