Updated : August 20, 2020 02:48 PM IST

Hindalco claims to be the world's first company to achieve 100 per cent red mud (bauxite residue) utilisation, across three of its refineries.
In the current year, Hindalco aims to achieve 2.5 million metric tonnes of bauxite residue utilisation.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) represents a significant sustainability initiative for both Hindalco and UltraTech.
Hindalco signs MoU with UltraTech Cement to deliver bauxite residue

