Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.7 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,877 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company has posted consolidated PAT of Rs 1,062 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company in the October-December period increased to Rs 34,958 crore, over Rs 29,197 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. In a statement the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,877 crore, up 77 percent year-on-year (YoY), and a nearly five-fold sequential increase.

The results were driven by a strong performance by Novelis and India aluminium business, supported by higher volumes and better product mix, lower input costs, stability in operations and cost-saving actions, it said. ”The copper business maintained its performance sequentially in Q3 FY21 versus Q2 FY21. Novelis reported an all-time high EBITDA as well as EBITDA per tonne, as a result of continued demand for innovative, sustainable aluminium solutions and outstanding operational performance across its expanded business,” it said.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, said, Our Q3 results flag a return to business at pre-COVID levels with resurgent demand globally. Novelis achieved record shipments, driven by strong demand across product end markets. ” The India business delivered an excellent performance with aluminium value-added products continuing to record higher volumes. Along with market performance, the company has strengthened its balance sheet which shows in a significant improvement in the consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio, Pai said.