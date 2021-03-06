Higher infrastructure spend ups 'construction equipment' volumes Updated : March 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST The agency revised its outlook on the construction equipment sector to 'Stable' from 'Negative' following a strong ramp up in volumes. ICRA cited heightened focus on infrastructure spend, particularly in the road infrastructure segment has led to a sharp scale up in volumes since July 2020. Published : March 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply