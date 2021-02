Authored by Vishal Maru

The average time taken to reach your destination via a road trip may reduce now! The Union Ministry of Road Trasport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification to make toll collection via FASTAg mandatory for all vehicles after extending the mandate a couple of times earlier.

National Highway toll plaza will be declared as a dedicated FASTag lane except for one hybrid lane. Non -FASTag users will be charged double the fee if they pass through FASTag lanes. It is also important to note that with effect from April 2021, FASTags has been made mandatory for availing new third-party insurance and renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for transport vehicles.

As of January 2021, nearly 2.5 crore FASTags have been issued since the inception of the National Electronic Toll Collection program, out of which about 20 lakh tags were issued last month itself.

There were about 15 crore transactions via FASTags in January 2021 and the amount of toll collected through these transactions was nearly Rs 2400 crore. These figures broadly portray the amount of confidence this solution has built among consumers in an effort to make toll collection transparent and helping plug revenue leakages for the government.

FASTags are prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection that allow automatic payment deduction while the vehicle is in motion.

More than 720 toll plazas across the country are enabled to accept tolls digitally. With faster processing time and seamless acceptance of toll fee via RFID technology, it helps in reducing traffic bottlenecks and saves fuel too.

Moreover, the digital transaction evades physical contact and adds to the safety element which is crucial during these times. In addition, new use cases like contactless and interoperable parking solution are also being implemented in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. GMR Hyderabad International Airport already launched contactless car parking facility with NETC FASTag.

Consumers are not required to carry cash and look for exact change for the toll payment as tags can be recharged easily with multiple payment options including cards, UPI, NEFT and Net Banking by easily linking it to your bank account.

The revenue collected from toll fee can be utilized for purpose of maintenance and development of infra projects in the country.

Moving forward, FASTags will have widespread adoption across state highways and the focus will be around building new use cases to make them further relevant for users.

There are about 29 Banks live on NETC FASTags and consumers can avail of banks from any bank. As the country gears to mandatorily implement a secure, reliable and interoperable solution for vehicles, we at Worldline support several banks in FASTag issuance and have also developed API based product stack to process Fatsag issuance and transactions as this would give us an opportunity to contribute to the overall electronification of retail payments in the country.