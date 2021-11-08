Gujarat most logistics-efficient state in India, says report

Gujarat has retained its top spot in a list of state-wise rankings on the logistics’ ecosystem, said a report released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The report, titled "Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2021" is in its third edition, and analyses the “business environment at the state-level, pertaining to logistics infrastructure, policy framework and regulatory regime”, according to Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Secretary, Logistics.

Gujarat is followed by Haryana in the second spot, Punjab in the third and Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Delhi tops the list of UTs which are ranked separately in the list. The three main components of the report are infrastructure, services and operating and regulatory environment for logistics.

“Some states have leapfrogged very significantly – Uttar Pradesh has climbed up 7 ranks in just 2 years, the highest jump that any state has had, reflective of the spending on infrastructure the state must have done”, Goyal told reporters in an event to unveil the report.

The government outlined an expectation of reducing logistics costs by 5 percent in the next five years.

"Infrastrcture can change the destiny of our nation.High quality, low cost and expansive infrastructure at scale has enabled nations to gain prosperity… and efficient infrastructure will be a natural outcome of that", Goyal added.