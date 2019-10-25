Gujarat-based company to design new Central Vista, Parliament, Central Secretariat

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design has emerged as the winner to design the new Central Vista, Central Secretariat and Parliament.

The contract for consultation on designing and architecture has been provided at a bid price of Rs 229.75 crore. This was lower than the anticipated cost of Rs 448 crore, housing affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Generally, this cost is 3-5 percent of the construction expense.

The bids were invited through quality cum cost based system via e-tendering and the government aims to award construction of projects by May 2020.

The move is considered necessary in view of less space available for parliamentarians and their offices and to unify ministerial departments scattered across Delhi, according to Puri.

"We are paying rent to the tune of Rs 1000 crore for these government offices," Puri said.

The government aims to ready a revamped parliament by 2022.