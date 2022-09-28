Green signal for Rs 10000-crore makeover of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rail stations

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Indian Railway's redevelopment plan of three railway stations, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on September 28, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto, and metro rail services.

The Ahmedabad railway station will be redesigned in the manner of the Modhera Sun Temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be redeveloped, he said.

Proposed new look of Ahmedabad Railway Station.

The minister said the three railway stations will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately two to three-and-a-half years. Modular technology will be used in the redevelopment project.

The tender for the redevelopment of NDLS, CSMT, and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations, including these three major stations, is Rs 60,000 crore, he added.

Vaishnaw said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city. As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase. While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations.