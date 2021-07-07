Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    GR Infraprojects bets on highway and road projects for 15-20% growth

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Road engineering, procurement and construction company, GR Infraprojects opens its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday. It is Rs 963 crore issue with a price band of Rs 828-837. Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, GR Infraprojects, discussed this further.

    Road engineering, procurement and construction company, GR Infraprojects opens its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday. It is Rs 963 crore issue with a price band of Rs 828-837. Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, GR Infraprojects, discussed this further.
    The company’s current orderbook is about Rs 19,000 crore.
    He expects National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to float projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in current year. Through which, the company is expecting to win another Rs 15,000 crore order.
    Considering this, in coming years GR Infraprojects expects to see growth of about 15-20 percent over the next few years.
    Currently the company is working on a total of 14 hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects which are valued at around Rs 31,000 crore.
    Government payments are regular and their receivables are not significant, standing at Rs 800 crore.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng eyes global market after $1.8 billion Hong Kong listing

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.66250.12000.16
    Euro-Rupee88.25900.08800.10
    Pound-Rupee103.02700.10400.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67560.00190.27
    View More