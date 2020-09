Government is all set to operationalise 26 new airports and award another 12 airports for development through the public private partnership (PPP) mode this fiscal, sources told CNBCTV18. Not just this, soon the government is set to complete the land acquisition process for development of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Varanasi.

Apart from this, the government is also ready with detailed recommendations on providing 100 percent tap water connections to all households and how to execute the proposal for district level solid and liquid waste management systems, sources added.

All these proposals are part of India’s strategy for infrastructural development.

According to highly placed sources, “In a bid to ensure that the government is on track when it comes to the plans for the infrastructural development in the country this fiscal and it doesn’t get impacted due to the pandemic, the sectoral group of secretaries on Infrastructure headed by aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola presented a detailed review to the top government.”

Sources added that Kharola who is in-charge of the group informed that when it comes to aviation infra projects status, “9 new airports have been operationalised in FY-2019-20 and another 26 are to be operationalised in 2020-21.”

“Besides, 6 airports have been awarded for development through PPP model and 12 more are to be taken up. Work relating to operationalisation of 1,000 RCS routes from underserved/unserved airports under RCS-UDAN is also on track; 268 routes have been operationalised and 688 awarded,” sources added.

On the proposal of making India an aircraft MRO hub and doubling the share of Indian carriers in long haul flights through use of wide body aircrafts, the sectoral group said that the “ work is in progress”.

Also on the proposal of the government for optimising use of air space in coordination with Indian Air Force, the task force said that the arrangement has been finalised, sources added.

“With regards to streamlining the Aviation Security Fee Management, the group informed the top government that “a single pool of Passenger Service Fee (PSF) has been created,” sources said.

On the shipping and inland waterways, the group informed the top government that “recommendation relating to development of ports, promoting shipping including coastal shipping etc are under implementation. For development of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Varanasi, land acquisition is in progress; blueprint for creating National Inland Navigation Institute is being prepared; National Waterway-2 between Dhubri and Sadiya has been operationalised with 2 permanent and 11 floating terminals. ,” sources added.