The government on Saturday said it will roll out new tariff policy and introduce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for electricity subsidy.

"A tariff policy that does not burden consumers with distribution companies' inefficiencies will be guaranteed," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package.

The new tariff policy will lay out the reforms in consumer rights, sector sustainability and industry promotion, she further said.

Sitharaman added that electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will soon be privatised.

"The privatization of distribution in UTs will lead to better service to consumers and improvement in operational and financial efficiency in distribution. This will also provide a model for emulation by other utilities across the country," FM added.