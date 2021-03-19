Govt aims to mobilise Rs 48,000 crore from 16,000 km roads in FY22 Updated : March 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST The government aims to mobilise around Rs 48,000 crore from 15,000-16,000 km of roads in the next financial year 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) as part of its asset monetisation plan. The ministry is also re-shuffling road portfolios between InvIT and TOT to get better revenue. Published : March 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply