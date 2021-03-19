  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure

Govt aims to mobilise Rs 48,000 crore from 16,000 km roads in FY22

Updated : March 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST

The government aims to mobilise around Rs 48,000 crore from 15,000-16,000 km of roads in the next financial year 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) as part of its asset monetisation plan.
The ministry is also re-shuffling road portfolios between InvIT and TOT to get better revenue.
Govt aims to mobilise Rs 48,000 crore from 16,000 km roads in FY22
Published : March 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

TN polls: BJP candidate Khushbu declares Rs 22.55 crore assets; Murugan's at Rs 1.53 cr

TN polls: BJP candidate Khushbu declares Rs 22.55 crore assets; Murugan's at Rs 1.53 cr

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement