Govt aims to mobilise Rs 48,000 crore from 16,000 km roads in FY22

The government aims to mobilise around Rs 48,000 crore from 15,000-16,000 km of roads in the next financial year 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) as part of its asset monetisation plan, Road Transport Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

“Next financial year, we are proposing to mobilise around Rs 48,000 crore through private investments. There will be several components of that. We are looking at BOT (build operate transfer) toll, TOT (toll operate transfer), InvIT, and then securitisation through SPV (special purpose vehicle) model around Rs 18,000-20,000 crore. Around Rs 30,000 crore, we are trying to mobilise through PPP projects- BOT toll, HAM (hybrid annuity model). So together, they will contribute around Rs 50,000 crore,” Aramane said.

He added that the target is “a reasonable number”, and the government is confident that it will achieve it.

“We did some consultation with investors also. The honourable Prime Minister himself inaugurated one of our webinars with all stakeholders. There is a general sense of euphoria about the Budget and several announcements made in it. I am quite confident that we will be able to achieve this,” Aramane added.

The ministry is also re-shuffling road portfolios between InvIT and TOT to get better revenue.

“We are preparing a pipeline for monetisation. We had already identified 12 tranches for TOT. Now that we have an option between TOT and InvIT, we will try to rearrange InvIT and TOT portfolios and bring in a greater number of roads and a larger number of stretches into monetisation framework,” he explained.