Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will spend Rs 100 lakh crore in revamping its infrastructure. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he said this would be helmed by the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

"There is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country. This need will be met from the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project. The country is going to spend more than Rs 100 lakh crore on this. About 7,000 projects of different sectors have also been identified. It will bring a new revolution in infrastructure sector," he said.

The Prime Minister further elaborated that the government has identified 110 districts which need special attention with respect to development.

"We will work on a 4-lane road network connecting ports," he announced.

Modi also asserted the growing speed of internet connectivity in the country.

"Within the next 1,000 days, over six lakh villages will be connected with fiber-optic network," he said.