Government may ask companies to do water audit, says report
Updated : July 02, 2019 09:20 AM IST
The newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti is in the initial stages of discussing a policy framework for bench marking water consumption in sectors such as cement, coal, steel, and power.
The plan is part of the government’s effort to create sustainable water resources in the country.
