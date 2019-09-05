Business
Government fast-tracks payment backlog Of Rs 30,000 crore
Updated : September 05, 2019 02:51 PM IST
NHAI will clear Rs 12,000 crore worth of pending bills to its vendors
Public sector banks told to clear their dues after bank recapitalisation
Government wants that post arbitration, payments should be made against bank guarantees
