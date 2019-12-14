Government eases FASTag execution, allows 25% toll lanes to collect cash for 30 days

In a bid to ease the inconvenience caused by the commuters without FASTags, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday ordered toll plazas across the country to have 25 percent hybrid lanes for the next 30 days.

"Depending on the traffic pile-up at high traffic volume fee plazas, not more than 25 percent "FASTag lane of Fee Plaza" may be temporarily converted to hybrid lanes," NHAI said.

Also read: Traffic congestion of up to 30-35 minutes at toll plazas ahead of FASTag deadline

According to NHAI order, toll plazas must have at least 75 percent FASTag lanes from December 15 after the government had extended the date for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on national highways to December 15 from December 1, 2019.

Earlier, it was decided that one lane will be designated as a hybrid lane, which will accept FASTag as well as other modes of payment.

Also read: FASTag launch date postponed to December 15, says government

“It should be ensured that the least possible number of the declared "FASTag lane of Fee Plaza" be converted into the hybrid lanes temporarily and further that at least 75 percent lanes of every fee plaza remain declared and operational as 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' in order to incentivize the vehicles carrying FASTag," it said.

The ministry clarified that it is a temporary measure to be adopted for 30 days only to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic so that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

FASTag is a radio-frequency identification tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid account linked to it without stopping for a cash transaction.