Infrastructure
Government eases FASTag execution, allows 25% toll lanes to collect cash for 30 days
Updated : December 14, 2019 07:37 PM IST
The ministry clarified that it is a temporary measure to be adopted for 30 days only to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic so that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.
FASTag is a radio-frequency identification tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid account linked to it without stopping for a cash transaction.
