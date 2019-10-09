Government begins process to privatise operations of 150 trains and 50 railway stations

As Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off Tejas Express, India's first private semi-high speed train, the Narendra Modi government has begun the process of privatising operations of 150 trains and 50 railway stations.

In a letter written by Niti Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant to Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, he said, “As you are already aware that the ministry of railways has also decided to bring in private train operators for passenger train operations and is contemplating to take up 150 trains in the first phase."

Speaking of privatising 50 railway stations, Kant said he had a detailed discussion with railway minister and it was felt that there is a necessity to take up this matter on priority.

For effective implementation of these projects, Kant said Member, Engineering Railway Board and Member, Traffic Railway Board must be involved in the empowered group.