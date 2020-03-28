  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Healthcare

Government asks NHAI, toll operators to provide food, water to migrant workers

Updated : March 28, 2020 03:23 PM IST

A large part of the daily-wage earning population have lost their livelihood and with suspension of transportation across the country.
Trains and buses, which are the main mode of transportation for migrant workers, have been shut since March 23 and will remain suspended till April 14.
On March 27, SpiceJet had written to the government that it is ready to ferry migrant workers from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna if allowed by the government.
Government asks NHAI, toll operators to provide food, water to migrant workers

You May Also Like

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement