Government asks NHAI, toll operators to provide food, water to migrant workers

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has advised National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and private toll operators to provide food and water to the migrant workers who are walking to their hometowns amid the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

"I have advised chairman NHAI and highway concessionaires/toll operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places. At this time of crisis we have to be compassionate for our fellow citizens. I am sure toll operators shall respond to this call," Gadkari wrote on micro-blogging platform of Twitter.

Thousands of migrant workers have been seen walking towards their hometowns from big cities as the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has led to closure of construction sites, small and medium scale enterprises leading to unprecedented problems for the daily wage earners.

A large part of the daily-wage earning population have lost their livelihood and with suspension of transportation across the country, they are forced to leave the cities on foot. It is also understood that most of these migrant workers are not yet aware of the reasons behind the sudden halt of the industries and are in panic due to the confusion.

Trains and buses, which are the main mode of transportation for migrant workers, have been shut since March 23 and will remain suspended till April 14 in line with the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.