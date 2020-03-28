Healthcare
Government asks NHAI, toll operators to provide food, water to migrant workers
Updated : March 28, 2020 03:23 PM IST
A large part of the daily-wage earning population have lost their livelihood and with suspension of transportation across the country.
Trains and buses, which are the main mode of transportation for migrant workers, have been shut since March 23 and will remain suspended till April 14.
On March 27, SpiceJet had written to the government that it is ready to ferry migrant workers from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna if allowed by the government.