Google shuts free public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country

Updated : February 17, 2020 10:45 PM IST

Google launched its Station initiative in India in 2015 to bring fast, free public Wi-Fi to over 400 of the busiest railway stations in the country by mid-2020.
According to Google, the decision to shut Station has been taken keeping the affordable mobile data plans and mobile connectivity in mind that is improving globally including in India.
The Indian users consume close to 10GB of data, each month, on average, according to reports.
