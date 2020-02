Real estate firm Godrej Properties has taken 10.76-hectare plot on 99 years’ lease in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area from Indian Railways. The deal is valued at Rs 1,359 crore, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said in a statement on Monday.

Godrej will pay the upfront lease premium of Rs 1,359 crore to RLDA in 8 interest-bearing installments and also construct 135 staff quarters for railways, it said.

The Letter of Demand (LoD) for the same was handed over by Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA to Gaurav Pandey, North India head of Godrej Properties, on February 14, 2020.

The Ashok Vihar land parcel held by RLDA has a development potential of 2.66 million square feet.

“This marks the beginning of large-scale land monetisation endeavour of Ministry of Railways, as a source of non-fare revenue generation,” the statement said.

"It one of the biggest deals for residential development in the country in recent years and will be a big boost for the realty sector." .

Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said: “In the coming days we will be coming up with more land parcels across mega cities of the country and this will provide an opportunity for the developers to partner with RLDA.”