Aviation
GMR to divest more in airport arm, to sell 49% to GIC, Tata Group and SSG Capital
Updated : January 16, 2020 02:22 PM IST
Stake sale in GMR Airports will be to TRIL Urban Transport, a part of Tata Group, an affiliate of GIC and SSG Capital as investors.
After months of deliberation, the deal is in the last leg of consummation and may be able to get all the approvals soon.
