Infrastructure
GMR Infra to sell 49% stake in airport business to Tata Group entity; shares hit 52-week high
Updated : January 16, 2020 01:32 PM IST
GMR Infrastructure said it will sell 49 percent stake in airport business to Tata Group entity TRIL Urban Transport, a higher quantum than announced earlier.
The diversified group had earlier announced offloading 44.44 percent shareholding in the airport business.
So far this year, GMR Infra shares have jumped 15 percent, while the last one year return on the stock is over 45 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more