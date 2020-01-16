#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
GMR Infra to sell 49% stake in airport business to Tata Group entity; shares hit 52-week high

Updated : January 16, 2020 01:32 PM IST

GMR Infrastructure said it will sell 49 percent stake in airport business to Tata Group entity TRIL Urban Transport, a higher quantum than announced earlier.
The diversified group had earlier announced offloading 44.44 percent shareholding in the airport business.
So far this year, GMR Infra shares have jumped 15 percent, while the last one year return on the stock is over 45 percent.
