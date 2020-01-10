Infrastructure
GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis forms JV with ESR to develop logistics and industrial park
Updated : January 10, 2020 08:12 AM IST
ESR and GHAL have entered into a definitive agreement with an equity interest of 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively, in the special purpose vehicle 'GMR Logistics Park'.
The park will provide new age facilities and amenities to occupiers and help attract investments and employment in the region.
