Gati Shakti will bring all departments on same platform: Anurag Jain, DPIIT Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Gati Shakti on October 13. The giant project aims to break 'silos of departments' by bringing 16 ministries on a single digital platform to enable holistic planning for infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 launched the ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti master plan which promises to be a game changer for India's infrastructure.

The Gati Shakti scheme will subsume the Rs 110 lakh crore national infrastructure pipeline that was launched in 2019.

The all-new master plan provides multi-modal, seamless connectivity to economic zones -- it includes a slew of projects that could reshape India, improve road and aerial connectivity, facilitate trade and scale up ‘Make in India’ to make the country a manufacturing giant.

Gati Shakti aims to break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning. The digital platform will bring 16 ministries together for better synergy, cost optimisation and timely execution of infra projects.

The project targets cutting logistics costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

Speaking about the Gati Shakti programme, Anurag Jain, Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said, “Gati Shakti is basically a concept to work in a collaborative manner, breaking the silos of departments, which was very beautifully put out in the honourable Prime Ministers’ speech… how government departments don't even know what the other department is doing. It is formally bringing everybody to the same platform, using the technology.”

He added, “This programme will be operationalised very soon, the note is ready to be approved. Everyone is on board, people have been working together for almost one year now. The concept has been approved. So formal orders will follow. Informally, we are already working together.”

On the role of this platform, Jain said, “The Gati Shakti portal is to facilitate planning to begin with. There is an integration of databases, itself is a huge positive, which will actually tell right in the beginning. At the same time, it is a planning tool that you can work out on various alternatives. It will provide a decision support system when required. Right now, it will not directly help you to seek the approvals. For now, it is a decision support system and also a monitoring tool.”

On states’ participation in this programme, Jain said, “It is an open source API so it should not be very difficult to integrate … in the conferences various techniques will be discussed and shared with the state governments, and I hope within a very reasonable timeframe, we should be able to take everybody on board.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...