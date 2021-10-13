Gati Shakti to mark paradigm shift in governance: KM Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday said that PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for infrastructure "embodies and combines" some unique features that mark a paradigm shift in governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-Modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"To me, Gati Shakti embodies and combines some unique features that mark a paradigm shift in governance," Birla said while participating at the event. Using the most modern technology, Gati Shakti brings all stakeholders on one platform, he added.

"Such breaking of silos within the government is indeed a dream come true for all of Industry," he said, adding that the platform approach also increases transparency all around and helps resolve bottlenecks quickly. According to Birla, the outcome-based approach of Gati Shakti marks a departure from the traditional approach to planning.

"There is great emphasis and granularity in specifying targets in terms of outcomes and not merely outlays," he said. Birla said that he cannot imagine any such government programme anywhere in the world with such a large scale, and technology-enabled real-time monitoring of development projects.

"This is yet another example where India is setting a global benchmark for digital governance," he said. Noting that building and managing high-quality infrastructure is a national enterprise, he said that roads and rivers do not respect state boundaries.

Also read

"A holistic approach to infrastructure, therefore, has to navigate the challenges of working through a complex federal system," Birla said. "It is almost like conducting a grand yet complex orchestra. The outcome is a symphony like Gati Shakti," he added.

Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran said that the launch of PM Gati Shakti will be a game-changer for the industry. "It (Gati Shakti) will add to manufacturing competitiveness in the country. The competitiveness of Indian industry is sometimes disadvantaged because of higher logistic costs and this initiative will surely go a long way to address that," Narendran observed.

He also said that Gati Shakti will enable the planning and implementation of transport infrastructure projects on an ongoing basis.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd CMD Mallika Srinivasan said Gati Shakti propels India into the next phase of robust growth and it promises to be a game-changer. Noting that the Indian logistic industry is growing rapidly, she said Gati Shakti will make India's manufacturing competitive for both domestic demand and for exports.

Rivigo co-founder Deepak Garg said that Gati Shakti is the most profound and unprecedented programme India has ever launched for the nation's progress. He said Gati Shakti will boost entrepreneurship and it is a once in a generation investment in India that will uplift the lives of millions of Indians out of poverty.