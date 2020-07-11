Infrastructure Four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar national highway likely to be completed by 2021 Updated : July 11, 2020 11:39 AM IST Finance commissioner said the 8.5-km Banihal-Qazigund tunnel on the road is near completion and would be thrown open for public soon. With the four-laning of the highway, travel time would get reduced by half as the distance would be reduced by 50 kms bypassing a number of treacherous points. He also instructed the NHAI and contractors engaged in the widening of NH 44 to ensure proper maintenance of existing roads for hassle-free movement of vehicles. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply