Four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar national highway likely to be completed by 2021

Updated : July 11, 2020 11:39 AM IST

Finance commissioner said the 8.5-km Banihal-Qazigund tunnel on the road is near completion and would be thrown open for public soon.
With the four-laning of the highway, travel time would get reduced by half as the distance would be reduced by 50 kms bypassing a number of treacherous points.
He also instructed the NHAI and contractors engaged in the widening of NH 44 to ensure proper maintenance of existing roads for hassle-free movement of vehicles.
