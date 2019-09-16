Business
Four factors contributing to logistics sector facing the slowdown blues
Updated : September 16, 2019 05:50 PM IST
CNBC-TV18 spoke to a number of road transporters and the dip stick survey indicates that there is a capacity-demand mismatch
According to some small logistic players, transition to BS IV from BS III led to some cost spike
Axle load norms were not only negative for the automobile industry but it also impacted the logistics players
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more